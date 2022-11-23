With the holiday season officially upon us, the City of Newport has announced that it is once again busy preparing for the return of Santa’s nightly rides.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6th, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods.

This year, he’s planning on riding with our first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6th, Thursday, December 8th, Tuesday, December 13th, and finishing up on Thursday, December 15th.

As always, the City is reminding residents at that Santa’s visit is weather dependent. If there is inclement weather on any night he is scheduled, he will do his very best to complete his visit in that area of the City on the following night.

As a reminder, parents are asked to make sure that your children are accompanied by an adult and that they greet Santa from the safety of the sidewalk and do not enter the roadway.

Santa will not be able to stop and pose for photographs along the route because he has to return to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas. Santa is looking forward to seeing all of the City’s children but does not want any of them getting hurt. To find out when Santa is scheduled to roll through your neighborhood, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/SantasRide or follow the Newport Fire Department’s Facebook Page.

