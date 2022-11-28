Newport City Council-elect will officially be sworn into office on Thursday, December 1 at CCRI’s Newport campus.

An official election for Chair, an election for Vice Chair, and comments are among the items on the agenda.

Those who will be sworn in include Angela McCalla (1st Ward), Charles Holder (2nd Ward), David Carlin (3rd Ward) and At-Large Members Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Lynn Ceglie, Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, and Mark Aramli.

Xay is expected to receive support for Chair/Mayor and Lynn is expected to receive support Vice Chair.

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will administer the Oath of Office, according to the agenda for the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows;

CITY OF NEWPORT

MEETING OF THE COUNCIL

DECEMBER 1, 2022

5:30 p.m.

CCRI, Newport Campus

Auditorium

1 John H. Chafee Blvd.

Newport, RI 02840

In accordance with Section 2-2 of the Newport City Charter, the Council will meet on December 1, 2022, at which time they shall be administered the Oath of Office by U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

A G E N D A

Election of Chair Election of Vice Chair Appointment of City Solicitor Ratification of City Solicitor’s appointment of:

a. Assistant City Solicitor for Civil Litigation

b. Assistant City Solicitor of Law Enforcement

5. Ratification of City Council appointments of:

c. Municipal Court Judge

d. Probate Court Judge

6. Remarks by the Mayor and Members of the Council.

7. Adjourn