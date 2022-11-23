Megs’ Aussie Milk Bar, which permanently closed on October 28 after 16 years, is now for sale.

On Facebook, the cafe shared the following;

Café for sale at a great price! Excellent opportunity to own this completely turnkey and well-established café located in busy Newport, R.I. Established café in same location for 16 years with strong and consistent sales. This is a great opportunity to own a successful business as it is or your own theme to make your dreams of operating your own café come true. This business has a long-standing history of delivering quality food in a friendly, community atmosphere in a highly sought-after location. Great location, extremely busy street. Local customers and year-round sales. New ownership, new energy, extend hours of operation and offer catering to local business, and schools can take sales to another level. Full equipment list, financials and information given upon meeting in person and full disclosure forms signed. Any serious enquiries please contact us at megsmilkbar@outlook.com

Megs’ announced its closure on October 28.