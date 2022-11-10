t’s not often that the will of the people is articulated so clearly by the end of election night. This is one of those times. Xay Khamsyvoravong beat the record of earning the most votes for a Newport City Council candidate during a non-presidential election in more than a decade, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that was paying attention to Newport politics over the past few months. Xay knocked on thousands of doors, held a bunch of small neighborhood gatherings, and presented a clear vision for a better Newport.

The second highest vote-getter was candidate Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Newport’s current mayor, who has served on the city council since 1991 and as a mayor for more than three terms. She’s been a fierce advocate for a stronger Newport and often a calm and steady voice during council meetings. But now, at a time of generational political change throughout the United States, it is imperative that the voting mandate of the people of Newport be heard.

Xay has significant professional experience leading organizational groups and I’m confident that he can build and maintain strong council coalitions that enact positive change for our

community.

By now we should all know that the person who will become mayor is selected amongst the seven council members, and not by the people. This sort of “dark” political process needs to have light shown on it. The best way to do that is to affirm the will of the people and support Xay for mayor.

Newport wants and deserves Xay as mayor. Join me in supporting him.