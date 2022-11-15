To the residents of Newport,

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to those who supported me during my campaign for Newport City Council. Although the result was not what I had hoped for, I am proud of the work that I did to run a campaign based on honesty, transparency, and focused on supporting year-round residents.

Over the last few months, I met new faces and I promised to advocate for residents. I will continue to do so thoughtfully and with integrity right beside my fellow residents. So many of you brought such great ideas to my attention and I hope we can all remain engaged and involved.

Newport is a wonderful place to live and work. I am hopeful that with a new Mayor who is committed to change that Newporter will see progress. New council members will provide fresh ideas to our City that are necessary as we move into the future.

Thank you.

