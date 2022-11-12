It’s a show that continues to inspire audiences over 35 years since debuting in London.

The Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center for several performances next week. Tickets for the Providence Performing Arts Center engagement November 15 – 20, 2022 are on sale now here.

More about the show:

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh says, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it’s time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be bringing her home to you.”

