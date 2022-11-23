Here’s a great way to spend the final night of the upcoming holiday weekend while supporting a popular homegrown music festival.

The Rhode Island Folk Festival, held every summer at Rose Larisa Park in Riverside, welcomed over 2500 guests last year while charging no price for admission. Needless to say, the festival incurs significant costs, including everything from artist fees to port-a-potties.

Beth Barron, who runs the “Emerging Songwriters Stage” at the festival, developed the “Ladies of Folk” event to help raise funds for the festival. The “ladies” will be playing at Askew Sunday, November 27 at 6PM with all the artists volunteering their time.

Barron is excited about the strong line-up for the show which includes veterans as well as some new faces on the local music scene. “I have always spoken passionately about the importance of community,” she said. “I wanted to create a space that I wish I had when beginning my musical journey.”

Barron, who is currently recording her first album, sees continuing challenges on the music scene. “My goal is to create a safe space for everyone to perform their art. Since the #metoo movement…I believe a lot more work has to be done.”

The lineup for Sunday is strong, and includes many who have played the August Festival in the past. Performers include singer-songwriter Barron, along with well-known local musicians Allysen Callery, Lisa Couto, Jen Long, Cassie Lee, Leah Guanipa, Natalie Blue, Lily Rhodes and Tanya McIntyre. “I am excited to witness the show as a whole,” said Barron. No doubt, it should be a good one!

“Ladies of Folk” take over Askew Sunday, November 27 at 6PM. Click here for details.