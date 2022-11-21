When Kenny Chesney wrapped his 2022 Here and Now Tour – playing to more than 1.3 million people and breaking personal records in many of the 21 NFL stadiums he played – the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar knew he wanted to create a touring experience to make 2023 every bit as special. Chesney returns to the cities that were a major part of establishing what has become the soundtrack of coming of age in the 21st century with his I Go Back Tour. Chesney returns to Mohegan Sun Arena with special guest Kelsea Ballerini at 7:30pm on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Tickets are $179.50, $159.50, $149.50, and $129.50 and go on sale Friday, December 2nd at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, December 3rd, subject to availability.

“I can still hear No Shoes Nation singing those songs after being apart for four whole summers,” Chesney, who just received 28 RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications, said. “It’s a sound that reminds me how much music really means to people. It’s not about the numbers, but the joy you see on people’s faces – and the more I thought about it, the more I thought about taking the music to people who were there when this thing was taking off.”

Joining the only Country artist who’s made Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Acts of the Past 25 years for the last 14 years for this highly anticipated tour is three-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini. A songwriting force, she launched her singular career with three consecutive No. 1s and a Best New Artist Grammy nomination and has not looked back. Having enlisted Kenny for their No. 1 “half of my hometown,” which won the 2021 Country Music Association “Vocal Event” and “Video of the Year” Award and was nominated for the 2022 CMA “Single of the Year,” she, too, embodies that feeling of loving where you’re from, but knowing your heart has bigger dreams.

“Music has taken me so many incredible places,” Ballerini said. “Around the world, singing with some of my heroes in Pop, Alternative and Contemporary music, but singing with Kenny is going home. He was the only voice I heard on “half of my hometown,” and when he comes in, it’s just like hitting the Knoxville city limits. So to be able to go out to those cities like the place he and I grew up with an artist who’s accomplished what he has, it’s a lot like going home.”

Hailed as “The King of the Road,” by the Wall Street Journal and “The People’s Superstar” by the Los Angeles Times, Chesney’s music distills living beyond the media centers – recognizing the dignity, richness and fun of an authentic American life. As Variety offered of his immediacy and appeal: “Classic-Rock-infused-Country with his in-the-moment philosophy.”