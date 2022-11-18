The number of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island in October was nearly 40 percent less than two years ago, while house prices remained relatively steady this year, although up more than 17 percent from October 2020, according to the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

According to the organization’s data, over the last three years, home prices have continued to rise, while sales have slowed dramatically. The median sales price of a home in Rhode Island this October was $405,000, compared to $335,000 in October 2020.

This October 777 houses sold, according to the listing service, compared to 973 last October and 1,252 in October 2020.

The listing service’s data also showed a decline in houses sold from August to October this year, houses remaining on the market longer, and listing declining steadily.

According to the listing service, its statistics reflect data from two weeks following the previous month.

Here’s the listing service’s data from October 2020 to October 2022:

Number of Houses sold October 2022 – 777 October 2021 – 973 October 2020 – 1,252

Number of listings October 2022 – 1,468 October 2021 – 1,593 October 2020 – 1,921

Median sales price October 2022 – $405,000 October 2021 – $377,500 October 2020 – $335,000

Days on the market October 2022 – 34 October 2021 – 33 October 2020 – 48



The listing service also reported for the last three months

Number of houses sold October 2022 – 777 September 2022 – 840 August 2022 – 970

Number of listings October 2022 – 1,468 September 2022 – 1,478 August 2022 – 1,483

Median sales price October 2022 – $405,000 September 2022 – $416,000 August 2022 – $405,000

Days on the market October 2022 – 34 September 2022 – 31 August 2022 – 29

