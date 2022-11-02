Marking a generation of helping to brighten the season for children in need, Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) kicks off its 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program.

The signature effort collects gifts for underprivileged kids served by local nonprofits. It begins November 1 at all twenty of the bank’s branch locations and will continue through mid-December.

In Middletown, the bank’s local branch at 132 East Main Road is collecting gifts for children served by Lucy’s Hearth.

“It’s incredible when you stop and think, not only about the sheer number of gifts this program has provided to kids over the years, but also the amazing generosity of Rhode Islanders,” said Will Tsonos, BankRI’s new president and CEO in a statement. “Our community and staff drive this program, and I know those who are able to participate are eager to make a difference, especially at this time of year.”

As of November 1, all BankRI branches display a Holiday Giving Tree in their lobby, decorated with ornaments featuring the name, age, and holiday wish of a child served by that branch’s nonprofit partner. During the nearly six-week program, customers and community members are invited to visit their local branch to select an ornament and provide a gift for that child. After purchasing the gift, donors return to their branch and place the unwrapped present beneath the tree with the original ornament attached.

