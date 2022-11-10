Today, Governor McKee released the following message to Rhode Islanders after voters chose to elect him to a full four-year term:

Dear Rhode Islanders,

I am deeply grateful to you for putting your faith in me to lead our state for the next four years. We have achieved so much together in my first 20 months as your Governor, and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get back to work for the hardworking people of our state. We have so much to be optimistic about because Rhode Island has such strong momentum.

I believe most people want the same thing: a thriving community to live, work, and raise a family – for all of our friends, family, and neighbors. In this next chapter for the state of Rhode Island, I’m ready to focus on the things that unite us.

Rhode Islanders – it is our time.

- Advertisement -

It is time to give our children the education they deserve. We will invest in our public schools, and we will meet or exceed Massachusetts school outcomes by 2030.

It’s time to power our economy. We are investing in projects from South County to the South Quay; from the Blackstone Valley to Providence. We will continue bringing more jobs to Rhode Island to support you and your family.

It’s time to lift up small businesses. Small business owners know that they have a friend in the Governor’s office and a seat at the table.

It’s time to level the playing field so we’re helping communities in every city and town and ensuring all of our friends and neighbors have the opportunity to succeed.

It’s time to put more money in your pockets. We are all feeling the pinch. We made sure Rhode Islanders didn’t get a car tax bill this year – and won’t get one again. Veterans won’t pay tax on their pensions. We cut taxes for small business owners. Seniors are saving on their taxes. Families got a boost with $250 checks per child. Rhode Islanders across the board will see lower energy bills this winter. And affordable housing units are being built right now.

- Advertisement -

For nearly 30 years, I have put the people I serve first by listening and learning. That is my job as your Governor, and I take it seriously.

We’re just getting started, Rhode Island – and I will always put you first.

Sincerely,

Dan McKee

Governor of Rhode Island