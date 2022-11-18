This weekend welcomes the return of the Foxwoods Beerfest, an event featuring numerous national and regional breweries. Several favorites from Rhode Island will be there including Grey Sail, Proclamation, Whalers, and Narragansett. The event runs from 3PM-7PM in the Rainmaker Expo at Foxwoods.

Click here for more information and tickets.

More on Beerfest:

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Beerfest is returning to Foxwoods Resort Casino with more than 150+ beers from over 70 breweries, microbrews, brewpubs, ciders, seltzers, and specialty cocktails. Guests can enjoy live music from local band Juice Box Band while playing games and indulging in special food items.

Featuring seasonal beverages including McKenzies Pumpkin Cider, to fruity drinks like Onda Tequila Grapefruit Seltzer, Monaco Tropic Crush, and Sandbar Wine Water Tropical Crush, all the way to crisp and refreshing beer options like Don’t Worry and Be Hoppy from Wormtown Brewing – guests can pour their drinks and cheers with friends while playing arcade games, pool, cornhole and tasting unlimited samples from all vendors throughout the day.

This year’s Beerfest will be held in Foxwoods’ newly renovated Rainmaker Expo, now approximately 47,075 square feet in size, and can hold up to 5,000 to 6,000 guests. The Expo, located by the Great Cedar Garage, has many capabilities featuring forty-five 65” stationed customizable monitors throughout the space, an expansive pre-function with six registration counters, and will soon debut an outdoor patio.

