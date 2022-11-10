Fixing RI’s Health Care System, and a career in literature – Dr. Fine joins WUN for a conversation, Thursday at 11 am
Dr. Michael Fine, former Rhode Island Director of Health, is passionate as a physician and advocate for community health organizations … and just as passionate for his forays into literature, a novelist and short story writer, whose most recent book is a collection of Rhode Island short stories. Dr. Fine joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast on Thursday (Nov. 10) at 11 a.m.
We’ll talk about his writing career, latest collection of short stories, and a book soon to be released in 2023, On Medicine as Colonialism.
We’ll also talk about the state of healthcare in Rhode Island, shaken by the failed merger attempt of Lifespan and Care New England, of instability in the directorship at the Health
Department, the resignations of the presidents of Lifespan and Care New England, and shortages in critical healthcare professions.
Watch live here at 11 am
Video link to follow.
Frank Prosnitz
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.