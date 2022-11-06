The craft beer revolution has taken a major bite out of macrobrew’s traditional dominance of the national palette, and India pale ale is perhaps the most popular category to find traction in its wake. A wide range of flavor profiles and varieties—not to mention a generally higher alcohol content—make what constitutes an IPA a much more diverse profile than the average lager, which tend to run thinner, less hoppy, and in some cases wheatier.

A full breakdown of precisely what makes an IPA an IPA is as complex as the process of its creation. Some brands position themselves by the “type” of IPA they are—session, double IPA, dry hopped, double dry hopped, and so forth; others focus on the region or state in which they are created, which explains East and West Coast varietals as well as Belgian and British IPAs. India pale ale actually takes its origins from the British Isles. During the British colonial era, the intense heat and humidity of then-colony India made the brewing of a sustainable beer impractical, particularly one that could withstand the months-long sea voyage from India to Britain, but that didn’t mean British sailors didn’t still need a drink. Thus—as hops are a preservative—a heavily hopped beer was devised, and now centuries later there exists a mass spectrum of hoppy, deeply profiled, occasionally fruity ales that have a loyal following.

In 2020, the overall IPA category accounted for 19% of all beer sales, according to Drizly, putting it ahead of all other beer types and second only to hard seltzer. Paige Guzman, chief marketing officer for California-based brewer Lagunitas, told Craft Brewing Business, “What started as a fixture of the craft brew category has now grown into its own subset on the shelf.” Pandemic-related shutdowns have only further fueled the success of the IPA market, and every state in the nation has both its favorites and its keystone brewers and producers.

Stacker compiled a list of the best IPAs from Rhode Island using data from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 IPAs per brewery were included. So if you want to know if your favorite made the list, or you’re looking for a new local brew to add to your go-to IPA arsenal, this list has got you covered.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Rhode Island

- Advertisement -

BeerAdvocate

#26. Rhode Island IPA

– Rating: 3.71 (80 ratings)

– Type: English IPA

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: Trinity Brewhouse

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#25. East Coast IPA

– Rating: 3.74 (63 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Whalers Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#24. The Grotto

– Rating: 3.82 (82 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Foolproof Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#23. Musik Express IPA

– Rating: 3.78 (10 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: Narragansett Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#22. Fanny

– Rating: 3.83 (56 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 4.70%

– Brewery: Revival Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

- Advertisement -

You may also like: Best private high schools in Rhode Island

BeerAdvocate

#21. You Thirsty?

– Rating: 3.84 (88 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Revival Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#20. Comfortably Unaware

– Rating: 3.83 (21 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.70%

– Brewery: Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#19. Rhode Trip

– Rating: 3.85 (69 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#18. The Depths

– Rating: 3.85 (27 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Foolproof Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

- Advertisement -

BeerAdvocate

#17. Beach Night

– Rating: 3.87 (22 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Ragged Island Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Best school districts in Rhode Island

BeerAdvocate

#16. Pour Judgement IPA

– Rating: 3.88 (277 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#15. Little Sister

– Rating: 3.94 (20 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 4.80%

– Brewery: Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#14. Wheelhouse Series: Far, Far Aweigh Galaxy IPA

– Rating: 3.94 (37 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

- Advertisement -

BeerAdvocate

#13. Kegnog

– Rating: 4.08 (13 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#12. Tendril

– Rating: 4.15 (289 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: Proclamation Ale Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Best high schools in Rhode Island

BeerAdvocate

#11. Insignificance

– Rating: 4.27 (21 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Proclamation Ale Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#10. KDA

– Rating: 4.24 (44 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.80%

– Brewery: Proclamation Ale Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#9. The All Seeing Eye

– Rating: 4.25 (49 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.40%

– Brewery: Long Live Beerworks

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#8. The Stalk

– Rating: 4.23 (176 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.60%

– Brewery: Proclamation Ale Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#7. Penultimate Unicorn

– Rating: 4.31 (49 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Proclamation Ale Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Rhode Island is the #2 state where food stamps are used the most

BeerAdvocate

#6. Cactus

– Rating: 4.28 (116 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.80%

– Brewery: Tilted Barn Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#5. Violet

– Rating: 4.3 (121 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: Tilted Barn Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#4. Milo’s Phoenix

– Rating: 4.34 (124 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: Tilted Barn Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#3. Captain’s Daughter

– Rating: 4.31 (1,509 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.50%

– Brewery: Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#2. The Other One

– Rating: 4.42 (157 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.90%

– Brewery: Tilted Barn Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Rhode Island

BeerAdvocate

#1. The Chosen One