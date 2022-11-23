It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of September 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 63 cities and towns in Providence.

#30. Lincoln, Lincoln

– 1-year price change: +$45,052 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,394 (+49.9%)

– Typical home value: $478,982 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Dartmouth, Dartmouth

– 1-year price change: +$45,368 (+9.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$181,008 (+50.8%)

– Typical home value: $537,163 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Raynham, Raynham

– 1-year price change: +$45,593 (+8.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$177,025 (+46.4%)

– Typical home value: $558,182 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Scituate, Scituate

– 1-year price change: +$46,125 (+10.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,225 (+51.9%)

– Typical home value: $475,029 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Richmond, Richmond

– 1-year price change: +$47,700 (+11.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,004 (+54.7%)

– Typical home value: $458,090 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Berkley, Berkley

– 1-year price change: +$48,165 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$190,485 (+52.5%)

– Typical home value: $553,101 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Rehoboth, Rehoboth

– 1-year price change: +$50,679 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$195,043 (+49.8%)

– Typical home value: $586,740 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Easton, Easton

– 1-year price change: +$52,041 (+9.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$198,302 (+46.6%)

– Typical home value: $623,419 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Westport, Westport

– 1-year price change: +$53,544 (+10.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$183,788 (+47.2%)

– Typical home value: $573,217 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Westerly, Westerly

– 1-year price change: +$53,803 (+11.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$198,551 (+58.3%)

– Typical home value: $538,963 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#20. North Kingstown, North Kingstown

– 1-year price change: +$56,816 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$200,937 (+56.7%)

– Typical home value: $555,153 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Mansfield, Mansfield

– 1-year price change: +$57,472 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$201,815 (+46.4%)

– Typical home value: $636,939 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#18. West Greenwich, West Greenwich

– 1-year price change: +$58,435 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$184,635 (+56.2%)

– Typical home value: $512,939 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Tiverton, Tiverton

– 1-year price change: +$59,127 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$179,174 (+60.8%)

– Typical home value: $473,692 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Foster, Foster

– 1-year price change: +$63,286 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$171,481 (+56.9%)

– Typical home value: $473,050 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#15. South Kingstown, South Kingstown

– 1-year price change: +$69,672 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$229,558 (+61.1%)

– Typical home value: $605,190 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Kingston, Kingston

– 1-year price change: +$70,183 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$220,437 (+62.8%)

– Typical home value: $571,458 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Portsmouth, Portsmouth

– 1-year price change: +$70,393 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$228,898 (+59.8%)

– Typical home value: $611,966 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Charlestown, Charlestown

– 1-year price change: +$73,716 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$248,364 (+65.3%)

– Typical home value: $628,419 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Little Compton, Little Compton

– 1-year price change: +$79,721 (+10.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$293,807 (+52.5%)

– Typical home value: $853,935 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Warren, Warren

– 1-year price change: +$80,862 (+21.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$191,615 (+69.9%)

– Typical home value: $465,754 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Exeter, Exeter

– 1-year price change: +$84,088 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$213,304 (+63.9%)

– Typical home value: $546,873 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Bristol, Bristol

– 1-year price change: +$91,776 (+21.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$211,139 (+66.6%)

– Typical home value: $528,229 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#7. East Greenwich, East Greenwich

– 1-year price change: +$95,029 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$253,543 (+54.9%)

– Typical home value: $715,332 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Jamestown, Jamestown

– 1-year price change: +$96,069 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$339,922 (+55.2%)

– Typical home value: $956,127 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Narragansett, Narragansett

– 1-year price change: +$100,019 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$322,718 (+70.1%)

– Typical home value: $783,189 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Newport, Newport

– 1-year price change: +$110,496 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$315,356 (+65.9%)

– Typical home value: $794,223 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Barrington, Barrington

– 1-year price change: +$124,367 (+21.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$281,086 (+67.2%)

– Typical home value: $699,644 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Middletown, Middletown

– 1-year price change: +$131,241 (+23.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$290,235 (+70.7%)

– Typical home value: $700,945 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#1. New Shoreham, New Shoreham

– 1-year price change: +$238,084 (+17.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$531,005 (+49.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,599,697 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

