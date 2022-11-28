The Community College of Rhode Island has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as part of its inaugural Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognition program.

CCRI was recognized for its work to increase nonpartisan student voter registration, education, and turnout. According to ALL IN, the 2022 midterm election yielded the second-highest youth voter turnout rate in the past three decades.

CCRI’s work with ALL IN also dates back to the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election when members of the college’s Pi Omicron Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapter worked to improve voter registration at CCRI as part of the ALL IN to Vote program. CCRI earned second place in the College Project Award competition at the 2021 PTK New England Region Spring Convention for its work on the voting project, which PTK Faculty Advisor and CCRI English Professor Laurie Sherman called the beginning of “a long-term commitment to increase CCRI voter participation among our students.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join ALL IN complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement, and voter participation on their campus. ALL IN currently engages more than 9.7 million students from more than 960 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.