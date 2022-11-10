In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Rhode Island using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Rhode Island breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#16. Trinity Brewhouse
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #100. Rhode Island IPA (English IPA)
#15. Smug Brewing
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #93. Driving Miss Hazy (New England IPA)
#14. Ragged Island Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #78. Beach Night (New England IPA)
#13. Ravenous Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #61. Coffee Milk Stout (Sweet / Milk Stout)
#12. Shaidzon Beer Co
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #41. Buffalo Czech (Bohemian / Czech Pilsner)
#11. Coddington Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #96. Oatmeal Stout (Oatmeal Stout)
— #99. Irish Stout (Irish Dry Stout)
#10. Narragansett Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #90. Musik Express IPA (New England IPA)
— #95. Autocrat (Sweet / Milk Stout)
#9. Whalers Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #48. Hazelnut Creme Stout (American Stout)
— #62. Rise (American Pale Ale)
— #98. East Coast IPA (American IPA)
#8. Buttonwoods Brewery
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #33. Hip Hop Is Dead (Imperial IPA)
— #44. Cool Arcade (New England IPA)
— #56. Object Permanence (New England IPA)
#7. Revival Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 5
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #70. Mercy Brown (American Brown Ale)
— #73. Revival White Electric Coffee Stout (American Imperial Stout)
— #79. Pinky Swear (Berliner Weisse)
#6. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 5
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #25. InfRIngement (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #75. Rhode Rage (Imperial IPA)
— #80. Newport Storm RhodeTrip (Vic Secret Hops) (New England IPA)
#5. Foolproof Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 7
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #81. Revery (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #82. The Depths (Imperial IPA)
— #86. La Ferme Urbaine (Saison)
#4. Long Live Beerworks
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 7
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #17. The All Seeing Eye (New England IPA)
— #18. DDH Heart of a Champion (Imperial IPA)
— #22. Marshmallow Small Joys (American Imperial Stout)
#3. Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 8
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #4. Captain’s Daughter (Imperial IPA)
— #53. Kegnog (New England IPA)
— #57. Dave’s Coffee Stout (American Stout)
#2. Tilted Barn Brewery
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 24
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #1. The Chosen One (New England IPA)
— #2. The Chosen One (Double Dry-Hopped) (New England IPA)
— #3. The Other One (New England IPA)
#1. Proclamation Ale Company
– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 29
– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:
— #6. Derivative: Citra (American Pale Ale)
— #7. Derivative: Galaxy (American Pale Ale)
— #12. Penultimate Unicorn (New England IPA)