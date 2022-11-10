In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Rhode Island using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Rhode Island breweries have the tastiest offerings.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Rhode Island

BeerAdvocate

#16. Trinity Brewhouse

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #100. Rhode Island IPA (English IPA)

- Advertisement -

DisobeyArt // Shutterstock

#15. Smug Brewing

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #93. Driving Miss Hazy (New England IPA)

BeerAdvocate

#14. Ragged Island Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #78. Beach Night (New England IPA)

Canva

#13. Ravenous Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #61. Coffee Milk Stout (Sweet / Milk Stout)

BeerAdvocate

#12. Shaidzon Beer Co

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #41. Buffalo Czech (Bohemian / Czech Pilsner)

You may also like: Rhode Island is the #1 state using its wind energy potential most efficiently

- Advertisement -

George Rudy // Shutterstock

#11. Coddington Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 2

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #96. Oatmeal Stout (Oatmeal Stout)

— #99. Irish Stout (Irish Dry Stout)

BeerAdvocate

#10. Narragansett Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 2

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #90. Musik Express IPA (New England IPA)

— #95. Autocrat (Sweet / Milk Stout)

BeerAdvocate

#9. Whalers Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 3

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #48. Hazelnut Creme Stout (American Stout)

— #62. Rise (American Pale Ale)

— #98. East Coast IPA (American IPA)

Flickr

#8. Buttonwoods Brewery

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 3

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #33. Hip Hop Is Dead (Imperial IPA)

— #44. Cool Arcade (New England IPA)

— #56. Object Permanence (New England IPA)

BeerAdvocate

#7. Revival Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 5

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #70. Mercy Brown (American Brown Ale)

— #73. Revival White Electric Coffee Stout (American Imperial Stout)

— #79. Pinky Swear (Berliner Weisse)

- Advertisement -

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Rhode Island

BeerAdvocate

#6. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 5

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #25. InfRIngement (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #75. Rhode Rage (Imperial IPA)

— #80. Newport Storm RhodeTrip (Vic Secret Hops) (New England IPA)

BeerAdvocate

#5. Foolproof Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 7

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #81. Revery (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #82. The Depths (Imperial IPA)

— #86. La Ferme Urbaine (Saison)

BeerAdvocate

#4. Long Live Beerworks

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 7

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #17. The All Seeing Eye (New England IPA)

— #18. DDH Heart of a Champion (Imperial IPA)

— #22. Marshmallow Small Joys (American Imperial Stout)

BeerAdvocate

#3. Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 8

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #4. Captain’s Daughter (Imperial IPA)

— #53. Kegnog (New England IPA)

— #57. Dave’s Coffee Stout (American Stout)

- Advertisement -

BeerAdvocate

#2. Tilted Barn Brewery

– Number of top beers in Rhode Island: 24

– Highest ranked beers in Rhode Island:

— #1. The Chosen One (New England IPA)

— #2. The Chosen One (Double Dry-Hopped) (New England IPA)

— #3. The Other One (New England IPA)

You may also like: What to know about workers’ compensation in Rhode Island

BeerAdvocate

#1. Proclamation Ale Company