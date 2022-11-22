Meet your new best friend, King– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that King is a 4-year-old male Bulldog, American.

King is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60 – 99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about King;

How often do you see a face that causes you to squeal with delight, because that face is just so stinking cute?!? Squeal repeatedly, even? We are absolutely obsessed with this King-sized King of Kings! First of all, at first sight of his cartoon-like googly eyes, is when the (human) squealing begins. Then, you notice his massive 100+ pound girth. And when he looks at you adoringly and lets his remarkable underbite out…Well, this is when the all-encompassing appreciation and overwhelming desire to shower him with all of the love in the world begins! His name is King, he’s a big bully of a bulldog, and he’s 4 years old. King needs to be the only pet in his home, in order to live the stress-free life he craves. His happiest spot is sprawled out on the sofa with his people! Speaking of his people, King prefers a home in which his people are home with him most of the time. He simply wants to be with his people as much as possible! In short, King is looking to rule all of his royal subjects in his home!

If you’d like to meet King, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.