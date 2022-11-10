The latest commercial business listing shows all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last week;

Unique & Exciting Children’s Hair Salon, Semi-Absentee – Warwick | $102,100

- Advertisement -

This innovative and exciting concept has revolutionized the way kids visit a hair salon by making it fun! Our formula for success is all about the multiple sources of revenue that flow through our shop. Haircuts, birthday parties, toys, hair accessories, jewelry and more. We don’t just cater to the youngest of children or one gender – we have positioned ourselves in the market for kids of all ages, and adults as well.

Home-Based Semi-Absentee Healthy Snack Vending – Providence | $143,950

“With the ability to customize each machine’s products based off the customers’ preferences in every location, combined with the use of technology for purchases, our machines give you every advantage you need to be successful. We have 12 highly recognizable, branded machines outfitted with the most up-to-date technology that makes using them easy and convenient.”

Specialty Repair & Restoration B2B & B2C Home-Based – Providence | $217,394

“Niche, commercial & residential drywall repair and patching. This business is executively ran, techs do the labor. High profit margins, one of the highest in the construction field at 40%. World-class online marketing for quick client acquisition. Work from home with no brick & mortar.”

- Advertisement -

Profitable Pizzeria. Unique, Rare Opportunity, Great Lease. Easy menu – Pawtucket | $80,000

“High Income Pizzeria. 90% Pizza. Great Price Proven profitable turnkey operation. Well established for over 40 years in the same location. Densely populated area. “

Prominent local convenience store ready for new owner – Scituate | $236,555

“Attention small business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs! This business and asset sale is ripe for the picking. Situated on one of the busiest intersections in the area, this convenience store and market is seen by thousands of eyes every day.”

Landmark Restaurant w/Real Estate #19898 – Rhode Island | $2,400,000

- Advertisement -

“Award winning Italian restaurant known for its original Italian recipes and delicious food. For many years, this restaurant has been a popular destination for fine dining, their wine and drink selections, parties and functions”.

Established Cafe – Portsmouth | $115,000

“Business for Sale! Welcome to Cindy’s Country Café … Where great days start! Recently, the owners added an additional 9 outdoor tables in the rear of the property. This is a great opportunity to make your dreams of operating your very own breakfast and lunch restaurant come true.”

Lifestyle Clinic for Sale in Newport, RI – Easy Operations | $225,000

“Designed for low-stress ownership, this chiropractic clinic runs like a dream. Its superb situation within an affluent + growing community means reliable income stability is yours for the taking. The contemporary design supports patient confidence, leading to solid retention rates.”

- Advertisement -

Wedding And Specialty Bakery – Award-winning For Sale – Rhode Island | $150,000

“2021 Sales up 180% with continued demand in 2022. In operation for over three decades, the business is a long-established fixture in RI for wedding and specialty cakes, pastries and confections.”

Niche Printing Co – Seller Extremely Motivated! – Rhode Island | $200,000