Eames Hamilton Yates Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 3 pm on Monday, October 3.

These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.

The candidates running for one of the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large are Mark Aramli, Lynn Underwood Ceglie, Kathleen Jessup, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Stephanie Smyth, and Eames Yates, Jr.

There is no race in Ward 1, Ward 2, or Ward 3, as Angela McCalla, Charlie Holder, and David Carlin are running unopposed.

You can watch the interview live or anytime afterward below;