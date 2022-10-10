Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know!
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.
If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
7 Maitland Court sold for $561,000 on October 7. This 1,130 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $569,000.
6 Curry Avenue sold for $605,000 on October 7. This 1,140 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $595,000.
31 Coddington #20 sold for $900,000 on October 4. This 1,256 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.
61 Second Street sold for $1,475,000 on October 3. This 2,100 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,545,000.
1517 Capella South Plae sold for $940,000 on October 3. This 1,536 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $850,000.
Middletown
575 Tuckerman Avenue #A sold for $1,600,000 on October 7. This 1,747 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,599,000.
150 Berkeley Avenue sold for $1,825,000 on October 4. This 2,923 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,850,000.
6 Jean Street sold for $560,000 on October 3. This 1,976 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $575,000.
Portsmouth
169 Narragansett Boulevard sold for $1,650,000 on October 7. This 2,915 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,650,000.
86 Mail Coach Road sold for $480,000 on October 4. This 1,230 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $475,000.
0 Immokolee Drive #1A sold for $649,000 on October 5. This 2,220 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,000.
42 Potomac Road sold for $450,000 on October 4. This 1,422 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $450,000.
Jamestown
7 Pleasant View sold for $785,000 on October 7. This 1,147 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $819,000.
3 Skysail Court sold for $1,025,000 on October 7. This 2,983 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,100,000.
16 Walnut Street sold for $3,000,000 on October 4. This 3,670 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,495,000.
Tiverton
Little Compton
25 Pond View Drive sold for $1,325,000 on October 3. This 3,400 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,350,000.