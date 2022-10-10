Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

7 Maitland Court sold for $561,000 on October 7. This 1,130 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $569,000.

6 Curry Avenue sold for $605,000 on October 7. This 1,140 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

31 Coddington #20 sold for $900,000 on October 4. This 1,256 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

61 Second Street sold for $1,475,000 on October 3. This 2,100 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,545,000.

1517 Capella South Plae sold for $940,000 on October 3. This 1,536 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $850,000.

Middletown

575 Tuckerman Avenue #A sold for $1,600,000 on October 7. This 1,747 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,599,000.

150 Berkeley Avenue sold for $1,825,000 on October 4. This 2,923 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,850,000.

6 Jean Street sold for $560,000 on October 3. This 1,976 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $575,000.

Portsmouth

169 Narragansett Boulevard sold for $1,650,000 on October 7. This 2,915 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,650,000.

86 Mail Coach Road sold for $480,000 on October 4. This 1,230 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $475,000.

0 Immokolee Drive #1A sold for $649,000 on October 5. This 2,220 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,000.

42 Potomac Road sold for $450,000 on October 4. This 1,422 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $450,000.

Jamestown

7 Pleasant View sold for $785,000 on October 7. This 1,147 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $819,000.

3 Skysail Court sold for $1,025,000 on October 7. This 2,983 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,100,000.

16 Walnut Street sold for $3,000,000 on October 4. This 3,670 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,495,000.

Tiverton

Little Compton

25 Pond View Drive sold for $1,325,000 on October 3. This 3,400 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,350,000.