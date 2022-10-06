Runners from across the country and around the globe will be in town this weekend to compete on 13.1 or 26.2 miles of Newport and Middletown’s most picturesque roadways as part of the annual Amica Insurance Newport Marathon and Half Marathon.

On Sunday, October 9th, both races will start at at 7:30AM sharp. The course starts at Easton’s Beach, heading up Memorial Boulevard to Thames Street, then down to King’s Park and around to Fort Adams. Runners will then complete the entire loop of Ocean Drive, bringing them to Bellevue Avenue and Ruggles before returning to the beach. Half marathoners will finish here, and the marathoners will continue past the beach towards Tuckerman Ave. and out on to Easton’s Point. They will then descend the hill at Surfer’s End and follow a loop out and back on Sachuest Point and Hanging Rock, before turning on to Third Beach Road and finally on to Indian Avenue. Their final few miles will be and out-and-back on Indian Avenue and neighboring roads before returning via Hanging Rock Road to Sachuest Point and finally up and over the hill back to the finish at Easton’s Beach.

Limited registration for either distance is available on Saturday, October 8th from 12-5 PM at Easton’s Beach Rotunda, or from 5:15-7 AM on Sunday, October 9th before the race start.

The event has a long history of local charitable impact; since Gray Matter Marketing began producing the race in 2015, the event has raised approximately $350,0000 for nonprofits. Much of that total is direct donations from the race to the event’s partner charities: The Aquidneck Land Trust, Clean Ocean Access, the Newport County YMCA, Boys Town New England, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

The event is produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACT

Newport and Middletown Police Departments will do their best to minimize traffic delays while also providing a safe running event. Memorial Boulevard in front of Easton’s Beach will close at 7:00 AM and traffic will be diverted. This area will be impacted until roughly 8:00 AM. Thames Street will be closed from about 7:30 AM to 8:15 AM. The remaining roads will mostly remain open with police details at intersections, so do expect some delays. Runners will remain on roads in Newport until approximately 11:00 AM and in Middletown until approximately 1:30 PM. Drivers are asked to be aware and drive safely where runners are on the road.

For more information, visit newportmarathon.com