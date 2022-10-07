Faster than a Speeding Bullet, More Powerful than a locomotive, Able to Leap Tall Buildings in a single bound, It’s Superman!

Well not exactly Superman, it’s Jason Boschan who might be compared to Superman because he’s completed Marathons on all 7 Continents and continues to Run Against Dementia. In 2022, Run4Papa will continue his quest of #50for50 as he plans to run 50 half marathons in 50 states on his journey to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“I have been eyeing the Little Rhody state for a while now,” says Boschan. “I’ve been listening to great feedback from fellow runners in my 50 half marathons in 50 states Facebook group about this race. The chance to tie up my laces and run through the rolling hills of the city alongside the long Atlantic Ocean is too great an opportunity to pass up!”

“We are proud to sponsor the Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon, and support the fundraising efforts of participants like Jason,” said Nicole Bailey, Corporate Social Responsibility and Events Manager. Amica awards $1,000 on behalf of 10 randomly chosen runners who are running in a support of a charity.

This story began as Boschan watched his grandfather struggle with dementia, and that was all of the motivation he needed to begin an arduous journey to, not only finish a marathon but to run a marathon on each of Earth’s seven continents.

The experience initially motivated Boschan to run the 2010 New York City Marathon in honor of his grandfather. It was during that race Boschan’s “Run4Papa” fundraising concept was conceived and evolved into a journey to “Run Against Dementia.” Since then, he has run marathons on The Great Wall of China, Boston, Tokyo, South Africa, and even in the frozen tundra of Antarctica. Yes, there is actually a race in Antarctica! In fact, Boschan recently came back from running the Mount Everest Marathon this past May in Nepal.

Boschan partnered with Northwestern Medicine in 2010 to raise funds and awareness to fight the vicious disease.

“I will continue to run races all over the world in honor of my “Papa” and everyone who is battling or has lost loved ones to this vicious disease,” he said. “I won’t stop until a cure is found.”

100% of every contribution goes to fund Alzheimer’s and other related dementia research. All of Boschan’s trips are self-funded.

For more information about Run4Papa, go to www.Run4papa.com

ABOUT RUN4PAPA

Founded in 2010 and inspired by his grandfather, Dr. Louis “Papa” Heyman, a lifelong pediatrician, who dedicated his life to caring for children, Jason continues to run around the globe raising money for dementia research. A marketer by day and dementia fundraiser by night, Jason has been encouraged by tens of thousands of people and families whom he has met throughout the world, many of whom have loved ones battling dementia or have lost loved ones to the disease.

Caption 1: Jason Boschan at Mount Everest Base Camp on his way to completing the World’s Highest Marathon

Caption 2: (left to right) Jason Boschan and good friend Alex Turoff set their sights on running the 2016 Antarctica Marathon where winds got as high as 40 mph.

Caption 3: Jason ran The Great Wall of China Marathon to raise funds and awareness for dementia research. In case you were wondering there were 5,164 steps to ascend and descend.