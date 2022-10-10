Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, in conjunction with Congressman James R. Langevin, will be holding the sixth annual Cyber Hygiene Event on Monday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at the CCRI Newport campus. 

The purpose of the event is to provide the public with an increased awareness of the various cyber exploitations and practical steps to protect one’s self, family, identity, and data from cyberattacks. The event is free and open to the public.

“Cybercrimes and attacks are not only becoming more prevalent in our society, but their complexity and methods are also becoming far more problematic.  This event will allow the public to get firsthand knowledge from experts in the field on how to best protect against such intricate and nefarious cybercrimes and I encourage all to participate,” said Senator DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton).

The event will be hosted by Senator DiPalma and Congressman Langevin, both whom have been leading advocates for cyber defense on both the state and federal levels. Mike Tetreault, Cybersecurity Advisor for Rhode Island – Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security will also be presenting at the event.

