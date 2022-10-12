The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will detour twenty-one bus routes in the downtown Providence area on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in order to accommodate the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Routes 1, 3, 4, 17, 19, 21, 30, 31, 33, 34, 35, 50, 55, 78, and 92 will be detoured from 8:15AM to 1:30PM. Routes 27, 28, 56, 57, 60 and 66 will be detoured from the first trip of the day until 1:30PM. Bus Stops X, V, W, and Y will be temporarily relocated to Washington and Fulton Streets. Memorial Boulevard will be closed from Steeple Street to South Water Street during this time.

The following routes will be detoured on Sunday, October 16, 2022:

ROUTE 1 (EDDY/HOPE/BENEFIT)

Inbound trips (South) will travel the regular route to the intersection of the East Side Tunnel and North Main Street, right onto North Main Street, left onto Park Row, left onto Exchange Street, and then right onto Fulton Street to Bus Stop D.

Outbound trips (North) will travel the regular route to the intersection of Eddy and Dyer Streets, turn left onto Dorrance Street, and then right onto Washington Street to Bus Stop I. Trips will then turn left onto Exchange Street, right onto Stillman Street, right onto Park Row, right to Canal Street, left onto Washington Street and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 3 (OAKLAND BEACH)

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Washington Street, turn right onto Exchange Street, and then turn right onto Fulton Street to Bus Stop B. Trips will not serve Providence Station.

Outbound trips will travel regular route.

ROUTE 4 (WARWICK AVE.)

Please refer to the Route 3 (Oakland Beach) detour.

ROUTE 17 (DYER/POCASSET)

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Kennedy Plaza, turn right onto Exchange Street, and then turn right onto Fulton Street to Bus Stop B.

Outbound trips will travel the regular route.

ROUTE 19 (PLAINFIELD/WESTMINSTER)

Please refer to the Route 17 (Dyer/Pocasset) detour.

ROUTE 21 (RESERVOIR/GARDEN CITY)

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to the Rte. 10 Dean Street Exit, turn right onto Dean Street, left onto Atwells Avenue, right onto Empire Street, left onto Fountain Street, right onto Dorrance Street, left onto Washington Street, right onto Exchange Street, and then right onto Fulton Street to Bus Stop C.

Outbound trips will leave Fulton Street, turn right onto Dorrance Street, left onto Rte. 10 and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 27 (BROADWAY/MANTON) ON DETOUR 5AM – 1:30PM

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Washington Street, right onto Exchange Street, and then right onto Fulton Street to the temporary bus stop next to the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center.

Outbound trips will turn right onto Dorrance Street, left onto Sabin Street and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 28 (BROADWAY/HARTFORD) ON DETOUR 5AM – 1:30PM

Please refer to the Route 27 (Broadway/Manton) detour.

ROUTE 30 (ARLINGTON/OAKLAWN)

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to the Rte. 10 Dean Street Exit, turn right at the Dean Street Exit, left onto Atwells Avenue, right onto Empire Street, left onto Fountain Street, right onto Dorrance Street, left onto Washington Street, right onto Exchange Street, and then right onto Fulton Street to Bus Stop C.

Outbound trips leave Fulton Street, turn right onto Dorrance Street, continue onto Francis Street, turn left onto Rte. 10 and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 31 (CRANSTON STREET)

Please refer to the Route 17 (Dyer/Pocasset) detour.

ROUTE 33 (RIVERSIDE)

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to the East Side Tunnel and North Main

Street, turn right onto North Main Street, left onto Park Row, left onto Exchange Street,

right onto Fulton Street, right onto Dorrance Street, and then right onto Washington

Street to Bus Stop H.

Outbound trips will travel regular route to Washington Street, turn left onto Exchange Street, right onto Stillman Street, right onto Park Row, right onto Canal Street, left onto Washington Street through the East Side Tunnel and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 34 (EAST PROVIDENCE)

Please refer to the Route 33 (Riverside) detour.

ROUTE 35 (RUMFORD)

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to I-195 West to I-95 North, right at

the Broadway Exit, right onto Broadway, right onto Empire Street, left onto Fountain

Street, right onto Dorrance Street, and then left onto Washington Street to Bus Stop H.

Outbound trips will leave Washington Street, turn right onto Exchange Street, right onto Fulton Street, right onto Dorrance Street to Francis Street, left onto the I-95 South on-ramp through to I-195 East, and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 50 (DOUGLAS AVE.)

Inbound trips will travel the regular route.

Outbound trips will turn right onto Exchange Street, right onto Fulton Street, right onto Dorrance Street t to Francis Street, and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 55 (ADMIRAL/PROVIDENCE COLLEGE)

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to the intersection of Charles and Smith

Streets, turn right onto Smith Street, left onto Gaspee Street, left onto Francis Street,

and then left onto Washington Street to Bus Stop I.

Outbound trips will turn right onto Exchange Street, right onto Fulton Street, right

onto Dorrance Street to Francis Street, right onto Gaspee Street, right onto

Smith Street, left onto Charles Street, and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 56 (CHALKSTONE AVE.) ON DETOUR 5AM – 1:30PM

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Washington Street, turn right onto Exchange Street, and then right onto Fulton Street to the temporary bus stop next to the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center.

Outbound trips will leave Dorrance Street, continue onto Francis Street and then

resume regular route.

ROUTE 57 (SMITH STREET) ON DETOUR 5AM – 1:30PM

Please refer to the Route 56 (Chalkstone Ave.) detour.

ROUTE 60 (PROVIDENCE/NEWPORT) ON DETOUR 5AM – 1:30PM

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to I-195 West through to I-95 North, right at the Downtown Exit, right onto Francis Street, continue onto Dorrance Street, and then turn left onto Washington Street to the temporary bus stopnext to the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center.

Outbound trips will turn right onto Exchange Street, right onto Fulton Street, right onto Dorrance Street through to Francis Street, left onto I-95 South to I-195 East, and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 66 (URI/GALILEE) ON DETOUR 5AM – 1:30PM

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Francis Street and then turn left onto Washington Street to thetemporary bus stop next to the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center.

Outbound trips will leave Washington Street, turn right onto Exchange Street, right onto Fulton Street, right onto Dorrance Street to Francis Street, left onto I-95 South and then resume regular route.

ROUTE 78 (BEVERAGE HILL/NEWPORT AVE.)

Please refer to the Route 35 (Rumford) detour.

ROUTE 92 (FEDERAL HILL/EAST SIDE)

WEST: Inbound trips from East Side Market will travel the regular route to Wickenden Street, right onto Brook Street, left onto Angell Street, left onto Thayer Street, right into the East Side Tunnel, right onto North Main Street, left onto Park Row to Park Row West, left onto Exchange Street, right onto Fulton Street and then resume regular route.

EAST: Inbound trips from Federal Hill will travel the regular route to Bus Stop J.

Outbound trips will leave via left onto Exchange Street, right onto Stillman Street,

right onto Park Row, right onto Canal Street, left onto Washington Street into the East

Side Tunnel, right onto Thayer Street, left onto Waterman Street, right onto Brook

Street, left onto Wickenden Street, and then resume regular route.

For more RIPTA information, please call 401-781-9400 or visit ripta.com