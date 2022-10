On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 7 – 9, 2022.

Newport

158 Narragansett Ave #H | $995,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm

27 High Street #2 | $1,375,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm

2 Eastnor Road #3 | $975,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

2 Eastnor Road #4 | $849,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

2 Eastnor Road #1 | $1,295,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

569 Spring St #3 | $559,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

26 East Bowery St | $926,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

Middletown

805 Forest Ave | $160,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

72 Warren Ave | $1,499,400 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

6 Ruth St | $649,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

Portsmouth

120 Stony Brook Ln | $795,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

11 Coddington Way | $798,000 | Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm

22 Pioneer Lane | $499,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

72 Windward Dr | $549,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

41 Woodland Dr | $649,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

80 Albert St | $1,389,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

50 Reposa Sq | $320,000 | Open House on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm

117 Windrock Cir | $924,900 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

110 Jepson Ln | $479,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am

358 Water St | $629,900 | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm

Jamestown

3 Plymouth Rd | $995,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm

Tiverton

15 Summit Ave | $550,000 | Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 5:45 pm and on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm

29 Blaisdell Ave | $299,000 | Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

54 Penny Pond Road | $850,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

142 Shove St | $549,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

41 Mathias Ave | $379,900 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

Little Compton

48 Tuniper Ln S | $1,295,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm