Richard E. Borgeson, age 74 of Portsmouth, RI, died October 1, 2022, after a 14-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He is survived by his wife Rita of 50 years, his son David and wife Geneviève of Quebec, his daughter Julie Wilcox and husband Adam of New Hampshire, and 4 rambunctious grandchildren.
Dick was an avid sailor, spending many summer days sailing through Narragansett and Buzzards Bay with his family. When the weather was cold, he could be found skiing backwards down the mountain with a video camera filming and cracking jokes. He was a collector of tools and could fix anything and everything. His interests spanned from coaching youth baseball to appreciating classic cars to enjoying the oldies while kicked back in his favorite chair. His creative mind combined with his engineering background allowed him to solve any design problem presented to him.
To honor Dick’s spirit, go for a bike ride, take a cruise on Ocean Drive, or help a neighbor just because. A private burial will be held at a later date.