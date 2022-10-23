Mary Evelyn (Mello) Martin, 91, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 12, 2022, in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank H. Martin.

Mary was born in Newport, to the late Ernest R. and Josephine (Amaral) Mello.

Mary was a communicant of St. Augustin’s Church and a former parishioner of Jesus Saviour Church. She worked in retail sales in Newport. She also worked as a nurse’s aide in Michigan.

Mary is survived by her children; Frank (Cindy) Martin, of Durham, NC, Maria Turner and Linda (Pat) Vance both of Trinidad, CO, her brother; Ernest A. Mello, of Merit Island, FL, and her niece; Marggie Call, of Middletown. She additionally leaves 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Martin; her sister, Alice Ferreira; and her brother, Albert R. Mello.

Services for Mrs. Martin will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, with visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway and Vernon Ave, Newport. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.