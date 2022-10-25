Louise E. (Murphy) Maguire, 82, of Newport, passed away on October 18, 2022 at Newport Hospital.

Born in Norwood, MA, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Rita (White) Murphy. Louise graduated from Norwood High School Class of 1958 and went on to graduate from Emmanuel College in 1962 with a B.A. in English.

After briefly teaching in Washington, D.C., Louise moved to Middletown, RI in 1970. Shortly thereafter, she started at Middletown Public Schools teaching 4th grade at Aquidneck School and then moving to 1st grade at John F. Kennedy School for most of her 30+ year career until retiring in 2002.

Louise was an avid tennis player, skier (member of Newport Ski Club) and could always be seen enjoying her long walks all over town. Her favorite spots were Second beach, Sachuest Point, Paradise Valley Park and Battery Park where her cherished dog, Maggie, could run freely.

Known for her humor, Louise was warm and generous making many friends easily. She was thoughtful and kind to all.

Louise leaves her beloved sons Douglas J. Maguire of Miami, FL and Gregory J. Maguire of Alpharetta, GA and her granddaughters Sophie Maguire and Haylee Maguire.



She is also survived by her older brothers, Paul Murphy and his longtime companion Andrea Denison of No. Chelmsford, MA, Richard Murphy of Naples, FL and sister-in-law of the late Lorraine Murphy as well as her older sister of the late Sr. Suzanne Murphy, SND of South Boston. MA.



Louise was also preceded in death by her longtime companion Philip Coen.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00am in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI Donations in her memory may be made to the NEARI, 99 Bald Hill Road, Cranston, RI 02920

