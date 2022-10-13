John T. Vendola, age 78, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on October 5, 2022 at Newport Hospital.

John was born in Everett, MA to Frederick and Sophie Vendola. He grew up in Everett and was a graduate of Boston University. In 1986 John, his wife Pauleen and family moved to Madison, NH where he operated his business, White Mountain Sheet Metal Works. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus in North Conway, NH and served 10 years as Commissioner in the Village District of Eidelweiss in Madison. He also held a private pilot’s license and was involved in the Civil Air Patrol Portland, ME Squadron. After retiring and moving closer to his daughters and grandchildren in RI, he enjoyed his family time as a grandfather.

John is survived by his wife Pauleen Vendola, his children; Carly Vendola-Smith and her husband Sean, Heather Vendola and her partner Randy, his brother Frederick Vendola, sister Terri Machnik and her husband Jim, his beloved grandchildren Chase, Oliver, and Grace and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.