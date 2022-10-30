It is with deep sadness the family of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon S. Craig Jr. announce their passing.

Gordon “Skip” S. Craig Jr., 78, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on October 25, 2022, in the Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. He was the husband of the late Carolyn P. (Hess) Craig for 53 years. Carolyn passed away at the age of 74, in Lake Worth, FL, on November 8, 2021.

Skip was born in Plainfield, NJ, to the late Gordon S. Craig Sr. and Jane T. (Matthews) Craig. Carolyn was also born in Plainfield, NJ, to the late Kenneth K. and Jeanne P. (Munzer) Hess.

Skip lived in Florida for a short time and at age 5 moved back to New Jersey, where he met Carolyn, his next door neighbor, at the age of 13. From there they spent their lives together, marrying in 1968. Skip and Carolyn both attended Plainfield High School. Skip served in the Air National Guard reserves and went on to Union Technical College studying engineering. Carolyn went on to nursing school in New Jersey. Skip was a mechanical engineer with Asarco, Inc. He was also a partner in Building Dreams, Inc a home additions & remodeling company. Carolyn was an operating room nurse at Somerset Medical Center in Somerville, New Jersey. In 1978 they moved further west to rural Lebanon, NJ to raise their children. They semi-retired and moved to Florida in 1996 to care for their aging parents. Skip spent his time in Florida managing the tennis center at The Polo Club of Boca Raton, FL and Carolyn continued with her passion in nursing at Delray Medical Center, Delray, FL. They both fully retired in 2010.

Mr. and Mrs. Craig are survived by their children; Gordon “Chip” S. (Kristen) Craig III, of Tiverton, RI, Julie A. (the late Derek) Eames, of Lantana, FL, his siblings; Robert (Jennie) Craig, of Saint Augustine, FL, Lisa Craig, of Williston, FL, their grandchildren; Taylor Craig, Matthew Craig, Avery Craig, Brandon Eames, and Tyler Jensen, their niece and nephew; Lauren (Scott) Linehan of Jupiter, FL, and Dylan Craig of Muncton, Canada, and their beloved dog; Molly.