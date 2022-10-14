Frances Collins, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away, at home, with her loving family by her side, on October 9, 2022.

Frances was born October 5, 1929, in Little Compton, RI, to the late Angelina Viera Fava.

She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Collins, and the late Howard Peckham. Frances was a graduate of St. Mary’s Bay View Academy. She worked for Tiverton Dental Association for over 30 years.

Frances is survived by her stepchildren; Robert Collins, Mary Anthony, William, Carol, and her brother Manuel Ferreira, and her nieces; Holly Prew, Abby and Libby Ferreira, her nephew Jimmy Ferreira, and Stepbrother Deacon Thomas Ferreira.

At her request, calling hours are omitted.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday October 19, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth, RI.

Burial will be in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown.

