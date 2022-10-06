Having succumbed to a multitude of illnesses, Dennis passed away at Newport Hospital on September 20, 2022. He was one of eight children of the late Marie V (Holland) Evans of Newport, and the late Chief Fred Evans, USN, (Ret.) Mobile, AL.

Dennis was a graduate of Rogers High School. In 1982, he received his BS degree in Journalism from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI. Through his interest in video photography, he founded Creative Television of Rhode Island (CTRI). He was its director until his retirement. He also served in the United States Navy.

Dennis was the brother of the late Sgt. Sylvia Francine (Evans) Milton, USAR, (Ret.) of Mobile, AL, the late King Phillip Evans of Kansas City, Mo, and the late SFC Randolph Cedric Evans, USCG, (Ret.) of San Diego, Cal, He is survived by four siblings, Roseanne Juliet Evans, Frederick Evans Jr both of Providence, RI, Neil Otis Evans of Newport, Stephen Christopher Evans of Woonsocket. He will also be missed by his former wife and lifelong loving companion of 45 years, Karen Leonard-Evans of Newport.

Dennis Keith Evans was uncle to the following: Lynette Sutman of Shelby Township, MI, Margarita Johnson of Baltimore,MD and Angelique Johnson of Mobile, AL. The late Darshara Lin Evans of Norfolk, VA, TaEsha Lon Evans-Ortega of Hagerstown, MD, Frederick Paul Evans- Inniss of Sanford NC, Stephen, Robert and Tu’Karro Evans of Newport, Antonio Evans of Cranston and Juliet Marie Croom of Hattiesburg, MS. He had 15 grandnieces and nephews, along with a host of other extended family members.

The Great Creator has called Dennis Keith Evans home to join his parents and his other siblings at his table. Thus ending Dennis’ torment, pain and anguish

of his physical body’s journey, freeing him of all of his pain and suffering.

In honoring Dennis’s last wishes, there will be no public nor Military service. Please pray for all of the families. May Dennis Keith Evans rest in peace (RIP). Thank you all