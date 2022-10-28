Catalina Cesario age 61 passed away peacefully Sunday October 23 in Jacksonville Florida. Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, she was daughter of Virginia Colon and Marcelino Cesario.

She was loving mother of 7 grandmother of 22 and great grandmother of 4.

She left Puerto Rico at a very young age, and lived in various cities, including, Lancaster, Boston, MA, Providence, RI and finally settling in Newport RI, where she was loved by many people.

Catalina has been a member of Segunda Iglesias Camino a Canaan,pastored by Carmen Villafañe, in Middletown, since 2006

She has been a very loved member sister, and friend to all.