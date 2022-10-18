The Jamestown Arts Center will host a series of three concerts by internationally recognized and award-winning musicians presented by Newport Live, a non-profit music organization in Newport. The performances are a part of Newport Live’s “Women’s Voices” series featuring Dori Freeman on November 5, Erin McKeown on November 19, and Alisa Amador on December 3.

“Our goal is to promote interesting music in interesting sites,” said Dick Lynn, Executive Director for Newport Live, “so we’re particularly excited to present this series of ‘Women’s Voices’ in a unique series with the Jamestown Arts Center. The Jamestown Arts Center is an exciting venue, and we look forward to cooperating on more opportunities with them.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to host these internationally-known women in the Jamestown Arts Center galleries,” said Maureen Coleman, Executive Director of Jamestown Arts Center, “Gorgeous vocals, powerful song-writing, and incredible instrumentals—these extraordinary performers bring it all. We’re thrilled that Newport Live will bring the ‘Women’s Voices’ series to our community.”

Singer-songwriter Dori Freeman is a self described Appalachian artist with an inimitable signature sound. Her just-released fourth studio album showcases her sound while defying and expanding notions of what it means to be from Southwestern Virginia, a young woman in the music industry, and an Americana artist.

Erin McKeown is a musician, writer, and producer known internationally for their prolific disregard of stylistic boundaries. Over the last 20 years, they have performed around the world, released 11 full length albums, and written for film, television, and theater, all the while refining their distinctive and challenging mix of American musical forms.

The 2022 winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert of the Year, singer songwriter Alisa Amador has been singing since she was four. Raised by her Latin-folk musician parents who play in Sol y Canto, Alisa grew up in Boston, Maine, Puerto Rico and Argentina. Alisa delivers crystal clear and seemingly effortless vocals combined with technical talent and powerful refrains.

Newport Live, celebrates diverse music traditions through vibrant performances. Previously known as Common Fence Music, their concert series have evolved to provide diverse music across Newport County, continuing to attract audiences from all over New England to performances featuring GRAMMY award-winning songwriters and musicians, and other highly acclaimed music artists from across the globe.

Each concert runs from 7-9 pm; refreshments available. Tickets are available through the JAC and Newport Live websites for $35 for each performance. More information can be found at jamestownartcenter.org/events.

At A Glance:

WHAT: Three concerts for “Woman’s Voices” Series presented by Newport Live

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown

WHEN: November 3, 7-9 pm; November 19, 7-9 pm; December 3, 7-9 pm

TICKETS: jamestownartcenter.org/events

About the Jamestown Arts Center:

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won five of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org