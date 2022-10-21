Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Vermont using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
American Eel
– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Robert Tatro Jr. in 1989
Atlantic Salmon
– Weight: 12 lbs 10.4 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Brian Latulippe in 1994
Black Crappie
– Weight: 3 lbs 8.5 oz
– Location: Lake Hortonia
– Record set by Francis T. Geoffroy in 2005
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 9.3 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Todd Peacock in 2008
Bowfin
– Weight: 14 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Missisquoi River
– Record set by Randall Savage in 1977
Brook Trout
– Weight: 5 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Paran Creek
– Record set by Dennis Harwood in 1977
Brown Trout
– Weight: 22 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Sherman Reservoir
– Record set by Barry Bouker in 1990
Bullhead
– Weight: 3 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Roach Pond
– Record set by Frank Parker in 1976
Carp
– Weight: 42 lbs 7.36 oz
– Location: Brattleboro Retreat Meadows
– Record set by Tyler Evans in 2008
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Harriman Reservoir
– Record set by Robert Purdy in 1974
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Harriman Reservoir
– Record set by Wendy St. Laurence in 1989
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 35 lbs 14.7 oz
– Location: Lake St. Catherine- Main Lake
– Record set by Robert Scott in 2012
Fallfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Winooski River
– Record set by Scott A. Graham in 1990
Lake Trout
– Weight: 34 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Willoughby Lake
– Record set by John Staples in 1981
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 10 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Lake Dunmore
– Record set by Tony Gale in 1988
Ling Cod
– Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lake Memphremagog
– Record set by John Hawthorn in 1979
Mooneye
– Weight: 2 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Thomas LaVigne in 1985
Muskellunge
– Weight: 38 lbs 3.5 oz
– Location: Missisquoi River- Swanton
– Record set by Chris Beebe in 2005
Northern Pike
– Weight: 30 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Glen Lake
– Record set by Bernard Golob in 1977
Pumpkinseed Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 14.4 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Carroll G. Bryce in 1994
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 13 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Lake Dunmore
– Record set by Grant Delphia in 1976
Rock Bass
– Weight: 2 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Brad French in 1981
Sauger
– Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by David Paya in 1980
Sheepshead
– Weight: 19 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Randy Deso in 1992
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Lake Eden
– Record set by Issac Spaulding in 2003
Tiger Muskellunge
– Weight: 17 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Connecticut River
– Record set by Daniel W. Magoon in 1987
Walleye
– Weight: 14 lbs 8.8 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Richard Levesque in 2010
White Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs 2.9 oz
– Location: Connecticut River- Hunts Meadow
– Record set by Michael E. Coughlin in 2009
Whitefish
– Weight: 9 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Victor Raymond in 1999
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Lake Champlain
– Record set by Sheldon Meaker Jr. in 1981
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.