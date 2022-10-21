Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Vermont using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Canva

American Eel

– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Robert Tatro Jr. in 1989

Ilya Marchenko // Shutterstock

Atlantic Salmon

– Weight: 12 lbs 10.4 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Brian Latulippe in 1994

Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 8.5 oz

– Location: Lake Hortonia

– Record set by Francis T. Geoffroy in 2005

dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 9.3 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Todd Peacock in 2008

Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

– Weight: 14 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Missisquoi River

– Record set by Randall Savage in 1977

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brook Trout

– Weight: 5 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Paran Creek

– Record set by Dennis Harwood in 1977

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 22 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Sherman Reservoir

– Record set by Barry Bouker in 1990

WH_Pics // Shutterstock

Bullhead

– Weight: 3 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Roach Pond

– Record set by Frank Parker in 1976

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Carp

– Weight: 42 lbs 7.36 oz

– Location: Brattleboro Retreat Meadows

– Record set by Tyler Evans in 2008

Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Harriman Reservoir

– Record set by Robert Purdy in 1974

Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Harriman Reservoir

– Record set by Wendy St. Laurence in 1989

Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 35 lbs 14.7 oz

– Location: Lake St. Catherine- Main Lake

– Record set by Robert Scott in 2012

Brookieland // Shutterstock

Fallfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Winooski River

– Record set by Scott A. Graham in 1990

Pi-Lens // Shutterstock

Lake Trout

– Weight: 34 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Willoughby Lake

– Record set by John Staples in 1981

Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 10 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Lake Dunmore

– Record set by Tony Gale in 1988

MPH Photos // Shutterstock

Ling Cod

– Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Memphremagog

– Record set by John Hawthorn in 1979

NOAA // Wikimedia Commons

Mooneye

– Weight: 2 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Thomas LaVigne in 1985

M Huston // Shutterstock

Muskellunge

– Weight: 38 lbs 3.5 oz

– Location: Missisquoi River- Swanton

– Record set by Chris Beebe in 2005

FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 30 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Glen Lake

– Record set by Bernard Golob in 1977

Glass and Nature // Shutterstock

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 14.4 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Carroll G. Bryce in 1994

Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 13 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake Dunmore

– Record set by Grant Delphia in 1976

Steve Brigman // Shutterstock

Rock Bass

– Weight: 2 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Brad French in 1981

Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Sauger

– Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by David Paya in 1980

Canva

Sheepshead

– Weight: 19 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Randy Deso in 1992

CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Lake Eden

– Record set by Issac Spaulding in 2003

Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 17 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Connecticut River

– Record set by Daniel W. Magoon in 1987

wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 14 lbs 8.8 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Richard Levesque in 2010

M Huston // Shutterstock

White Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 2.9 oz

– Location: Connecticut River- Hunts Meadow

– Record set by Michael E. Coughlin in 2009

Canva

Whitefish

– Weight: 9 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Victor Raymond in 1999

John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Lake Champlain

– Record set by Sheldon Meaker Jr. in 1981

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site