Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Rhode Island using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Albacore Tuna
– Weight: 67 lbs 3 oz
– Length: 51″
– Location: not available
– Record set in unknown year
American Shad
– Weight: 6 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 25″
– Location: Runnins River
– Record set by W. Socha in 1985
Atlantic Salmon
– Weight: 21 lbs 9 oz
– Length: 41″
– Location: Barber Pond
– Record set by Robert Maldonis in 2004
Black Crappie
– Weight: 3 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 15″
– Location: Watchaug Pond
– Record set by R. Sevegny in 1976
Blue Marlin
– Weight: 676 lbs
– Length: 11’3″
– Location: not available
– Record set in unknown year
Bluefin Tuna
– Weight: 1142 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean, Block Island Sound
– Record set by J. Dempsey in 1981
Bluefish
– Weight: 26 lbs
– Length: 39″
– Location: not available
– Record set by D. Deziel in 1981
Brook Trout
– Weight: 3 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 21″
– Location: Wyoming Pond
– Record set by R. Boucher, Jr. in 1984
Brown Bullhead
– Weight: 9 lbs 7.04 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: not available
– Record set by H. Laramee in 1998
Brown Trout
– Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz
– Length: 26″
– Location: Wallum Lake
– Record set by R. Groleau in 2000
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 6 lbs 14 oz
– Length: 27.75″
– Location: Beach Pond
– Record set by T. Egan in 2005
Cobia
– Weight: 35 lbs
– Length: 48″
– Location: not available
– Record set in unknown year
Common Carp
– Weight: 32 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 37″
– Location: Tiogue Lake
– Record set by S. Wasilewski in 2001
Hickory Shad
– Weight: 2 lbs 11 oz
– Length: 20″
– Location: Narrow River
– Record set by M. Pickering in 1989
King Mackerel
– Weight: 12 lbs 3 oz
– Length: 40″
– Location: Pt. Judith Lighthouse
– Record set by A. Camilleri in 2000
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 10 lbs 6 oz
– Length: 24.5″
– Location: Carbuncle Pond
– Record set by N. Finamore in 1991
Northern Pike
– Weight: 35 lbs
– Length: 47.5″
– Location: Hundred Acre Pond
– Record set by D. LaRose in 1987
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 11 lbs
– Location: Pawcatuck River
– Record set by M. Wencek in 1991
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 15 oz
– Length: 22.5″
– Location: Wash Pond
– Record set by B. Ferris in unknown year
Striped Bass
– Weight: 76 lbs 14 oz
– Length: 54.75″
– Location: not available
– Record set by P. Vican in 2008
Summer Flounder
– Weight: 17 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Narrow River
– Record set by G. Farmer in 1962
Swordfish
– Weight: 314 lbs
– Location: not available
– Record set by W. Goodwin in 1964
Wahoo
– Weight: 69 lbs
– Length: 5’9″
– Location: not available
– Record set in unknown year
White Catfish
– Weight: 16 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 33″
– Location: Tiogue Lake
– Record set by L. Angell in 1994
White Marlin
– Weight: 125 lbs
– Length: 96.5″
– Location: S. of Block Island
– Record set by J. Luty, Sr. in 1987
White Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs
– Location: Tucker’s Pond
– Record set by B. Ferris in 1974
Winter Flounder
– Weight: 6 lbs 7 oz
– Length: 23″
– Location: Galilee
– Record set by A. Pearson in 1990
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 13.5″
– Location: Pascoag Reservoir
– Record set by D. LaRochelle in 1987
Yellowfin Tuna
– Weight: 265 lbs
– Length: 6′”
– Location: The Dip
– Record set by R. Hughes in 1997
