Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Rhode Island using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

David Vogt // Shutterstock

Albacore Tuna

– Weight: 67 lbs 3 oz

– Length: 51″

– Location: not available

– Record set in unknown year

Biswaphotograhy // Shutterstock

American Shad

– Weight: 6 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 25″

– Location: Runnins River

– Record set by W. Socha in 1985

Ilya Marchenko // Shutterstock

Atlantic Salmon

– Weight: 21 lbs 9 oz

– Length: 41″

– Location: Barber Pond

– Record set by Robert Maldonis in 2004

Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 15″

– Location: Watchaug Pond

– Record set by R. Sevegny in 1976

Colin MacDonald // Shutterstock

Blue Marlin

– Weight: 676 lbs

– Length: 11’3″

– Location: not available

– Record set in unknown year

jurgal photographer // Shutterstock

Bluefin Tuna

– Weight: 1142 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean, Block Island Sound

– Record set by J. Dempsey in 1981

johnnyraff // Shutterstock

Bluefish

– Weight: 26 lbs

– Length: 39″

– Location: not available

– Record set by D. Deziel in 1981

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brook Trout

– Weight: 3 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 21″

– Location: Wyoming Pond

– Record set by R. Boucher, Jr. in 1984

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brown Bullhead

– Weight: 9 lbs 7.04 oz

– Length: 18.5″

– Location: not available

– Record set by H. Laramee in 1998

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz

– Length: 26″

– Location: Wallum Lake

– Record set by R. Groleau in 2000

Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 6 lbs 14 oz

– Length: 27.75″

– Location: Beach Pond

– Record set by T. Egan in 2005

MR.Surat Matcha // Shutterstock

Cobia

– Weight: 35 lbs

– Length: 48″

– Location: not available

– Record set in unknown year

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Common Carp

– Weight: 32 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 37″

– Location: Tiogue Lake

– Record set by S. Wasilewski in 2001

Canva

Hickory Shad

– Weight: 2 lbs 11 oz

– Length: 20″

– Location: Narrow River

– Record set by M. Pickering in 1989

Bignai // Shutterstock

King Mackerel

– Weight: 12 lbs 3 oz

– Length: 40″

– Location: Pt. Judith Lighthouse

– Record set by A. Camilleri in 2000

Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 10 lbs 6 oz

– Length: 24.5″

– Location: Carbuncle Pond

– Record set by N. Finamore in 1991

FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 35 lbs

– Length: 47.5″

– Location: Hundred Acre Pond

– Record set by D. LaRose in 1987

Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 11 lbs

– Location: Pawcatuck River

– Record set by M. Wencek in 1991

CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 15 oz

– Length: 22.5″

– Location: Wash Pond

– Record set by B. Ferris in unknown year

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 76 lbs 14 oz

– Length: 54.75″

– Location: not available

– Record set by P. Vican in 2008

Luke Andrew Thompson // Shutterstock

Summer Flounder

– Weight: 17 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Narrow River

– Record set by G. Farmer in 1962

bekirevren // Shutterstock

Swordfish

– Weight: 314 lbs

– Location: not available

– Record set by W. Goodwin in 1964

Fabien Monteil // Shutterstock

Wahoo

– Weight: 69 lbs

– Length: 5’9″

– Location: not available

– Record set in unknown year

M Huston // Shutterstock

White Catfish

– Weight: 16 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 33″

– Location: Tiogue Lake

– Record set by L. Angell in 1994

lunamarina // Shutterstock

White Marlin

– Weight: 125 lbs

– Length: 96.5″

– Location: S. of Block Island

– Record set by J. Luty, Sr. in 1987

M Huston // Shutterstock

White Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs

– Location: Tucker’s Pond

– Record set by B. Ferris in 1974

Canva

Winter Flounder

– Weight: 6 lbs 7 oz

– Length: 23″

– Location: Galilee

– Record set by A. Pearson in 1990

John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 13.5″

– Location: Pascoag Reservoir

– Record set by D. LaRochelle in 1987

Shane Gross // Shutterstock

Yellowfin Tuna

– Weight: 265 lbs

– Length: 6′”

– Location: The Dip

– Record set by R. Hughes in 1997

