Finally, a born and educated Rhode Islander who has the experience and know-how needed to address this city’s fast-changing issues is running for an at-large seat on the Newport City Council.

Over the past two decades, Xay Rexford Khamsyvoravong has served in this state’s government, worked in the financial sector, and volunteered his time and talent on boards and committees of RI’s philanthropic ventures, including Sail Newport.

This link, https://www.xayfornewport.com/priorities shows how Xay’s past experiences and sterling academic credentials will make him effective on priorities to help Newporters—housing, education, infrastructure, and transportation—if elected to the City Council.

Xay has the conviction to work collaboratively with fellow councilors and the City Manager in the interest of the city at large.

He has tirelessly campaigned across every neighborhood, demonstrating the servant-leadership this City needs.

Good-natured, focused, and energetic, Xay will give us a much-needed fresh approach to the Council.