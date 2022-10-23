Sen. “Lou” DiPalma, is an engineer who looks at old problems with a new perspective. He does not accept the status quo, acts with integrity and openness, and listens to the concerns of his constituents. He has demonstrated leadership and understands the needs of both large and small businesses.

His government experience includes serving for the last 13 years as a state senator representing District 12 (Middletown, Little Compton, Tiverton and Newport) and before that for 4 years on the Middletown Town Council. In the state senate, He has developed a deep understanding of the state budget and state operations in critical areas (including administration, education, health and human services, transportation, public safety and the multiple quasi-public agencies). His efforts have been recognized by the RI Healthcare Association, Tomaquag Museum, RI Parents Information Network, Maher Center, East Bay Community Action Program, Newport County Community Mental Health Center and Great Schools Partnership, to name few

He is a husband, father and grandfather and understands the importance of an excellent education system and the needs of all in the community he recognizes the beauty of Rhode Island and District 12, and the importance of its preservation.

He also understands the need to develop and enhance STEAM programs and drill these important lessons into the middle school and earlier grade levels.

Sen. DiPalma especially understands the needs of the disabled in the state and the need to improve the system.

Upon reelection to the position State Senator as a 13-year Senate Finance Health and Human Services Subcommittee Chair, He will continue to “address state policy concerning all forms of long-term health care for the elderly and adults with chronic disabilities and illnesses.”

He understands the importance of support for the military.

In addition to two decades of public service, He also brings forth decades of business experience to the State Senator , working in the defense industry leading large-scale projects and teams of up to 1000 professionals, solving complex problems critical to our nation’s defense.