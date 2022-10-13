Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for governor in Rhode Island, continues to pour her own money into the election, loaning the campaign an additional $1 million since Sept. 6, bringing the total she has loaned her campaign to $3.7 million, according to her campaign finance report filed on Oct. 11.

Candidates are required to file the campaign finance report by Oct. 12, 28 days before the general election. All statewide candidates filed their reports, with the possible exception of James Lathrop, Republican candidate for General Treasurer. The Board of Elections lists his report as “pending,” as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Kalus, who just moved to Rhode Island from Illinois last year and registered to vote here in January, has relied heavily on her own funds. She is far behind Gov. Dan McKee in funds raised for the period from Sept. 6 to Oct 10, and far behind the governor in money raised this year.

Here’s how the gubernatorial candidates compare on funds raised from individual donors, according to the candidate’s financial filings with the state Board of Elections:

McKee Kalus

9/6-10/10 $118,851 $10,533

Second quarter $278,139 $62,530

First quarter $402,614 $13,884

Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, who is running for General Treasurer, was critical of his Republican opponent, Lathrop, for failing to file his campaign finance report on time.

Diossa reported that for the period between Sept. 6 and Oct. 11 he collected $31,285 from individual donors, and another $6,450 from Political Action Committees. He spent $56,033, leaving him with a balance of $11,902.

In the lieutenant governor’s race, incumbent lieutenant governor Sabina Matos reported receiving $21,065 from individuals, and $2,250 from Political Action Committees. Her campaign reported that she spent $41,190 during the period from Sept. 6 to Oct. 11, leaving her with a balance of $6,202.

Aaron Gukian, the Republican lieutenant governor candidate, received $20,659 from individual donors and $300 from political action committees. He also accepted $132,923 in the matching state funds, leaving him with a balance of $89,841.

In the Secretary of State race, Rep. Gregg Amore of East Providence, the Democratic candidate, raised $7,850 from individuals, received $3,700 from political action committees, and received $324,250 in state matching funds. He spent $249,834 during the Sept. 6-Oct. 11 period, leaving a balance of $149,349.

Republican Secretary of State candidate Pat Cortellessa received $2,493 from individuals and spent $2,896, leaving a balance of $2,846.

