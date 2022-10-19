Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans is coming to Amica Mutual Pavilion from March 23 – 26.

Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, October 18, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on October 25. Fans can still sign up to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.

Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.

WHEN:

- Advertisement -

Thursday, March 23 7:00pm

Friday, March 24 7:00pm

Saturday, March 25 11:00am 3:00pm 7:00pm

Sunday, March 26 12:00pm 4:00pm

WHERE:

- Advertisement -

Amica Mutual Pavilion – One LaSalle Square, Providence, RI 02903

TICKETS:

Ticket prices start at $20*