The City of Newport today announced that its Department of Utilities, Water Pollution Control Division will be making necessary improvements to the City’s Sanitary Sewer System Infrastructure beginning next week on Ledyard Street, from Broadway to Union Street. 

The Department’s contractor, Boyle & Fogarty (B&F), will begin performing this critical and necessary infrastructure work on October 31, 2022, with an anticipated completion date of December 2, 2022, according to a press release from the City.

In preparation for this project, the City says “B&F will place “No Parking” signs on Ledyard Street to allow enough space for the construction. Please note that parking may be restricted in the area during work hours, which are set for 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, local vehicle and pedestrian access to homes will be maintained throughout the project”.

“Our project team works diligently to minimize impacts. You may notice increased noise, lights used at night, traffic, crews, and heavy equipment (with backup safety alarms) associated with construction. Please take care when traveling around the construction area; for your safety, do not enter the site,” says the City.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the City’s Utility Department at (401) 845-5600.

