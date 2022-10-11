The Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on Sunday, October 16th for the eleventh annual event, a 4-mile run, or walk, across the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge. The event, which runs from Jamestown to Newport, is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge. The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is hosted by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the RITB Foundation, Citizens, and all of our local sponsors in producing this annual favorite event,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing. “Each year, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run continues to improve — It’s inspiring to watch runners and walkers come together to support the Foundation and the event’s 30 charity partners.”

Starting at 5:30 AM on Sunday morning, runners and walkers will be shuttled from the Newport Visitors Center to the race start line in Jamestown. The race itself will begin at 7:15 AM, with participants broken into waves based on pace. Runners and walkers will follow a course on and over the bridge, taking in the sunrise and the stunning fall vistas that the run/walk is known for. They’ll finally descend from the bridge on to Farewell Street, finishing back at the Visitors Center on America’s Cup Avenue.

“This is such a special opportunity for thousands of residents to enjoy the views atop one of Rhode Island’s most iconic structures,” says Stephen C. Waluk, RITB Foundation Board President. “Because of the popularity of this event our foundation is able to donate tens of thousands of dollars to so many well-deserving charities and community organizations.”

To date, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation have donated more than $700,000 to non-profits through this event. This year, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation chose 30 local non-profits that will receive donations from the event. 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to these charities. Individuals and teams have raised additional funds online for both the official charities and other causes of their choosing.

“We are grateful to the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation as a returning non-profit partner for the Pell Bridge Run,” says Kasha Hanflik, Executive Director at Girls on the Run Rhode Island. “Being part of one of our favorite community events each year is incredible as is being able to cheer on hundreds of runners of all ages and abilities as they cross the finish line. This is what Girls on the Run is all about. As a beneficiary of the race, we can provide scholarships so all girls can participate in our programs and they, too, can cross their own finish line.”

All finishers will be awarded commemorative finisher’s medals upon completion of the course. Local non-profits, selected by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation, will provide volunteers at the start, along the course, and at the finish line.

Traffic will be impacted by the race: in Jamestown, East Shore Road South between Rte. 138 and Conanicus Avenue will be closed to traffic from 6:30AM until 7:15 AM. Conanicus Ave (North) access to Route 138 / Pell Bridge at the intersection with East Shore Road will be closed from approximately 7 AM until 7:20 AM. On the Pell Bridge itself, travel will be reduced to a single lane each direction. State Police detail will be on site to manage traffic. Motorists using the bridge from 7 AM until 8:30 AM should expect delays. In Newport, from 7:15 AM – 8:45 AM, Farewell Street will be closed through America’s Cup Avenue, and Van Zandt Avenue at the corner of Farewell will also be closed to traffic. Expect delays using America’s Cup and Farewell Street until 9:00 AM, when the event will conclude.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation grants funds to local and regional organizations with the proceeds generated the Citizens Pell Bridge Run. The Foundation partners with local communities and nonprofit organizations that positively impact the lives of Rhode Islanders, and charities are chosen by the Foundation’s committee after an open application period.

2022 CITIZENS PELL BRIDGE RUN BENEFICIARIES

Boys and Girls Club of Newport County

Boys Scouts, Troop 1 Jamestown

Boystown New England

C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Regatta and Clinic

Children’s Heart Foundation

Clean Ocean Access

Day One

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

Fanconi Anemia Research Fund

Girls on the Run Rhode Island

Hasbro Healing Arts Program

Izzy Foundation

James L. Maher Center

Jamestown Cub Scouts Pack 1

Looking Upwards

Museum of Newport Irish History

Nathan’s Angels

Newport County YMCA

Newport in Bloom

Newport Partnership for Families

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Project Undercover, Inc.

Providence Children’s Museum

Sail to Prevail

Samaritans

Save The Bay

Sojourner House

Special Olympics

Star Kids

Women’s Resource Center