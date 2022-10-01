Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County.

Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.

With expansion plans for an upper story on its Church Street building, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport County received $11,500 from the record-setting fundraising achieved at Newport Polo’s 21st annual charity gala held last month.

“The Boys & Girls Club is supported 75% from philanthropy,” explains Pratt, “and we are thankful for this generous support as we make progress towards plans to include more kids in our programs.”

“My family and I are committed to support the needs of Rhode Islanders who are not as fortunate to have the same opportunities and financial resources of many of us,” stated Osborne.

“We had a great visit at the Boys and Girls Club. Nestled in the heart of Newport, it is an incredible asset that serves the children of many families, before school and after school, which, for working families is vitally important,” stated Dan Keating, Newport Polo Founder & President. ”We are proud to be involved with these two great organizations.”

Osborne, R&B music legend and Rhode Island son, made the presentation during his return to the Ocean State this month for The Road to the Classic, a prelude event promoting the return of the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Golf Classic next year, which has previously raised over $1.5 million in charitable support in his home state since 2012, before being interrupted by the pandemic.

Because the level of need in Newport is comparable to Woonsocket, Pawtucket, Providence and Central Falls, Osborne included BGC Newport to receive support from this year’s gala, among the core organizations supported by his Foundation, namely St. Mary’s Home for Children & Family Services, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, Button Hole, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, the Met School and the Amos House, Rhode Island’s largest Soup Kitchen. For more information, visit www.jeffreyosbornefoundation.org.

The Boys & Girls Club of Newport was founded in 1956 to provide a safe haven for kids and teens where they could find encouragement toward bright futures. The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those most at risk, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. For over 65 years BGC Newport has been the premier youth development organization for Newport County, going beyond swim and gym, to build great futures for local youth from age 5 to 18, with programs and activities focusing on three goals: healthy lifestyles, academic success and character and leadership. For more information, visit www.bgcnewport.org