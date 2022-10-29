Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +8.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Stacker

#4. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.24)

– Market cap: $9.1 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Leisure Products

Stacker

#3. CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

– Last week price change: +1.6% (+$1.47)

– Market cap: $123.7 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Health Care Services

Stacker

#2. Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

– Last week price change: +8.0% (+$3.04)

– Market cap: $20.3 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Regional Banks

- Advertisement -

Stacker

#1. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$5.56)

– Market cap: $14.3 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense More from What'sUpNewp How US renewable energy adoption compares to other major emitters Citing data from the Energy Information Administration and International Energy Agency, OhmConnect broke down how renewable energy adoption in the U.S. compares to other major emitters. RI Vegan Restaurant Week running Oct. 28 – Nov. 6 Dozens of restaurants participating statewide Voter demographics of every state Continue reading for an overview of the voter demographics of every state. Best thrillers in movie history Click through to see if your favorite thriller made it to Stacker’s list. Landmark Supreme Court cases and Chief Justices of the time Stacker used information from the law project Oyez, Justia’s U.S. Supreme Court Center, and news reports on Supreme Court decisions to develop this list of 38 landmark Supreme Court cases. Read on to see just how influential the court has been for more than 200 years and how decisions made between 1803 and 2022 can still impact you today. Load more posts Loading... Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again. What's Up Podcast

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site