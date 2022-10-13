STATE HOUSE – The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, led by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Rep. Terri Cortvriend, will meet virtually Sunday, Oct. 23, for a discussion about resiliency plans for Naval Station Newport.

The virtual event, titled “Newport Naval Station Resilience: What’s the Plan?” is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. It will feature Cornelia Mueller, Community Planning Liaison Officer at Naval Station Newport, and Pam Rubinoff, Associate Coastal Manager for Coastal Resilience and Extension Specialist for RI Sea Grant at the University of Rhode Island’s Coastal Resources Center.

There will be an additional presentation by Ryan Mulcahey, Director of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Environmental Management, on the Green Bond question on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot.

The meeting will be held remotely on Zoom, and registration is required. Click here to register. Registrants will be sent the Zoom link on the day of the meeting. 

The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus says in a press release that it is planning additional discussions to be held over the winter, on topics including: Updates on federal legislation; 2023 state legislative goals; Where are we going with fossil fuels?; Ocean health; More wind turbines are coming; and Act on Climate: What are the immediate steps?.

