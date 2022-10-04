The Alliance Française de Newport (AFN) welcomes Michael Warren as its new President. Warren assumes the role of President after serving as Vice-President for the past three years and as a member of the Conseil.

Mike and his wife, Bobbi, are Kansas natives. They have lived in Newport for more than 30 years and have been active members of the Alliance Française de Newport for 10 years, participating in Alliance events and studying French in the language classes offered by AFN.

In his 35-year career as a CPA specializing in corporate finance, Mike served as Controller and Chief Financial Officer for such companies as Pizza Hut Food Service International (a division of PepsiCo), ProSail Sports Marketing (professional yacht racing), Cruising World Magazine (a division of The New York Times), and Brown and Sharp Manufacturing.

Since moving to Newport, the Warrens have been enthusiastic members of the community. Mike is a past Commodore of the Newport Yacht Club, and served as a director of the Aquidneck Land Trust, the Herreshoff Marine Museum, and the Redwood Library and Athenaeum.

Mike and Bobbi are passionate sailors. They settled in Newport after living aboard their small sailboat for more than a year. Mike continues to be involved with yacht race management activities for both the Newport Yacht Club and Sail Newport.

“I am excited about this new role,” he said, “and am looking forward to an active year after the past two years of COVID restrictions. In addition to our French language classes, AFN is planning some exciting programs: a celebration of the arrival of this year’s Nouveau Beaujolais, our annual Fête de St. Nicolas, and much more.”

AFN is 100% volunteer-run. They have no paid staff and depend entirely on member volunteers.

“You don’t have to speak French to enjoy the camaraderie of exploring French culture and history,” Mike said. “Our activities encompass the food, wine, music, history, and literature of France. Newport has strong ties to France dating back to the Revolution.”

The mission of the Alliance Française of Newport is to promote an understanding and appreciation of the language and culture of France and French-speaking people, and our city’s and nation’s historic and continuing relationship with France, by providing educational and cultural programs for members and the general public. AFN is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

For more information, visit the Alliance website at www.alliancefrancaisenewport.org or email Michael Warren, AFN President, at afnewportri@gmail.com.