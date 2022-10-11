Meet your new best friend, Zeke– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Zeke is a 9-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Zeke is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20-59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Zeke;

Zeke is a kind, lovely young man looking for a home that will show him love and patience as he settles in and finds his people. He’s looking for a companion that will be his best buddy, give him all their love and that will provide him with all the comfy spots – well mostly someone’s lap that he can take over! He absolutely loves being outside and taking in all the sights and smells of the great outdoors. Zeke would be comfortable in a home around other dogs that are calmer and more laidback like himself, and with dog experienced kids. If you would like to meet this sweet man, fill out an adopters application, and drop by the shelter today!

If you’d like to meet Zeke visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.