Meet your new best friend, Seamus – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on its website that Seamus is a 15-year-old male Domestic Longhair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Seamus;

Are you ready to meet the cat of your dreams? Let us introduce you to Seamus! This long-haired handsome man is 15 years old and looking for a place to settle down. He is currently in foster hoping to find a loving family to call home. Seamus has previously lived with other cats and dogs. He also enjoys the company of cat-savvy children. Seamus was diagnosed with diabetes when he first arrived. We suspect that he is currently in remission, and does not need insulin injections at this time. There is a chance that in the future he may need insulin injections. - Advertisement - Does Seamus sound like the perfect kitty for you? Visit www.potterleague.org, and fill out an adopter profile for Seamus. Then, be sure to give the Adoption Center a call at 401-846-8276, so we can arrange a time with his foster to meet him!

If you’d like to meet Seamus, visit PotterLeague.org.