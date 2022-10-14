Meet your new best friend, Seamus – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!
The Potter League for Animals shares on its website that Seamus is a 15-year-old male Domestic Longhair.
Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Seamus;
Are you ready to meet the cat of your dreams? Let us introduce you to Seamus! This long-haired handsome man is 15 years old and looking for a place to settle down.
He is currently in foster hoping to find a loving family to call home. Seamus has previously lived with other cats and dogs. He also enjoys the company of cat-savvy children. Seamus was diagnosed with diabetes when he first arrived. We suspect that he is currently in remission, and does not need insulin injections at this time. There is a chance that in the future he may need insulin injections.
Does Seamus sound like the perfect kitty for you? Visit www.potterleague.org, and fill out an adopter profile for Seamus. Then, be sure to give the Adoption Center a call at 401-846-8276, so we can arrange a time with his foster to meet him!
If you’d like to meet Seamus, visit PotterLeague.org.
