Meet your new best friend, Missy – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on its website that Missy is a 13-year-old female Domestic Longhair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Missy;

Missy girl is a beautiful 13.5 year old senior girl looking to find a quiet home where she can spend her golden years with her favorite person. She is hoping to land a home where she can be the only animal-love in the home. Missy enjoys spending time on your lap, getting all the pets and being with her people. This beautiful girl loves her adult friends and hopes to fine a child free home. She can not wait to meet you. If you are interested in Missy please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by the adoption center to meet her today!

